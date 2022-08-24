Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Canvas Residential formed to develop build-for-rent communities (access required)

By: Staff Report August 24, 2022

Charlotte-based real estate private equity firm Collett Capital and build-for-rent executive Creighton Call have recently formed Canvas Residential. The new partners will develop build-for-rent communities across the Southeast.   According to Call, their new Canvas Residential platform will create highly amenitized build-for-rent communities that cater to the evolving demand for purpose-built and well-located rental communities.  Through seasoned ...

