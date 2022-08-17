Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Profits for home sellers surge again across U.S.  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 17, 2022

ATTOM has released its second-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Sales Report, which shows that profit margins on median-priced single-family home and condo sales across the United States hit another new record of 55.5 percent following the largest quarterly gain in a decade.  On the heels of a lackluster first quarter of 2022 that suggested possible weakness in ...

Tagged with:

