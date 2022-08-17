Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Lindsey Novak August 17, 2022

         Q: I was interviewed and recommended for hire by a regional manager I was to replace. He was transferred to manage another region. I am high-energy, innovative, organized and efficient in all my positions. Once I started this job, I got to work analyzing the processes in place and the types ...

