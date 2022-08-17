Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Housing Collaborative launches rebrand for a better path home  (access required)

Housing Collaborative launches rebrand for a better path home  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 17, 2022

Housing Collaborative has announced its name change from Socialserve and its continued and evolved work as the Charlotte-based nonprofit organization that makes affordable housing easier to navigate for tenants, landlords and services providers. The rebrand comes with a new website: housingcollab.org, through which the group clarifies its role and how property providers and others can ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo