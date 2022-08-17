Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment continues to lag pre-pandemic level  (access required)

Construction employment continues to lag pre-pandemic level  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 17, 2022

Construction employment in June continued to trail pre-pandemic levels in more than one-third of the states despite record job openings, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials called on government officials to allow employers to sponsor more foreign-born workers and support more career and technical ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo