Bradley welcomes construction associate John S. McCool to Charlotte office 

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that John S. McCool has joined as an associate in the firm’s Charlotte office.

“We are pleased to add John to our team and know that his prior construction work and contract experience will provide valuable support for our clients,” said Bradley Charlotte Office Managing Partner Christopher C. Lam.

Mr. McCool is a member of the firm’s Construction Practice Group and focuses on construction litigation and transactions. He has experience drafting and negotiating a variety of agreements for multimillion-dollar projects for clients in the construction and energy industries. Mr. McCool regularly works with developers, owners, general contractors, subcontractors, buyers and suppliers on claims ranging from construction defects, contract disputes, delay claims, liens, fraud/misrepresentation, indemnity/contribution and insurance coverage.

Mr. McCool previously served as in-house counsel for the John Wood Group USA, an engineering and construction firm with a primary focus on the energy industry. A graduate of the Wake Forest University School of Law, Mr. McCool received his B.S. from the University of Alabama. He is a member of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Bradley’s award-winning Construction Practice Group has been recognized as the nation’s “Law Firm of the Year” for Construction Law by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” in 2018, 2020, and in 2022, a designation only given to one law firm in the country per legal practice area each year. The firm’s construction attorneys counsel clients on projects in the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as more than 35 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and South America. Several of Bradley’s construction attorneys have degrees in engineering, building science or architecture and have previous practical experience working in the construction industry.