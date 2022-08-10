Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Would-be homebuyers feeling squeeze of higher home prices and mortgage rates  (access required)

Would-be homebuyers feeling squeeze of higher home prices and mortgage rates  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 10, 2022

The Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) remained relatively flat in May, decreasing by only 0.3 points but inching nearer its 10-year- and pandemic-low of 63.0 from April 2020. Surveyed consumers continue to express concerns about housing affordability, with the "Good Time to Buy" indicator reaching a new survey low, as 79% of respondents reported that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo