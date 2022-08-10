Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report August 10, 2022

As rising inflation and mortgage rates bring U.S. housing demand back from the 2021 frenzy, Realtor.com®'s newly-updated 2022 forecast predicts inventory will grow double-digits over 2021 and offer buyers a better-than-expected chance to find a home. Home sales will hit the second-highest level in 15 years, trailing only the 2021 pace, as rising incomes combined with higher housing ...

