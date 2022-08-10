Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nearly half of remote and hybrid employees say team performance has improved during past two years (access required)

By: Staff Report August 10, 2022

In the wake of the pandemic, 45 percent of remote workers – both fully remote and hybrid workers – say their teams' performance has improved during the past two years according to new research from Eagle Hill Consulting. Only 34 percent of in-person workers say their team's performance has improved.   Nearly all workers say their manager trusts ...

