Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / The most popular house styles, according to each state  (access required)

The most popular house styles, according to each state  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 3, 2022

Finding a home that’s perfect for you is not just about the right timing—it’s also about finding the right style. The popularity of certain house styles depends on various factors, from the region and climate to neighborhood and personal preference.  Whatever the reason for their preferences, we wanted to determine the most popular house styles in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo