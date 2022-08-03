Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Study questions to ask before an interview  (access required)

NOVAK: Study questions to ask before an interview  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak August 3, 2022

         Q: I prefer working at small companies because they seem less rigid with rules and policies and the environment is more like a family. The company I work for is run by a married couple. They live like millionaires but claim to not be able to pay me more. I've been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo