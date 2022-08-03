Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Increased foreclosure activity in first six months of 2022 approaches pre-COVID levels

By: Staff Report August 3, 2022

ATTOM has released its Midyear 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 164,581 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the first six months of 2022. That figure is up 153 percent from the same time period a year ago but down just one percent ...

