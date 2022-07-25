Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
National Safety Council, Amazon and top industry employers pledge to reduce workplace injuries by 25% by 2025  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 25, 2022

Kicking off National Safety Month, and one year after announcing a historic partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), the National Safety Council (NSC) unveiled the first-of-its-kind MSD Pledge to reduce the most common workplace injury, musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs). Today, during the inaugural Workplace Safety Summit: Business Action to Prevent Musculoskeletal Injuries, more than 15 of the nation's leading organizations joined this effort and ...

