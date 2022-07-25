Jimmy Molina joins Ameris Bank as Commercial Banker in Charlotte 

Ameris Bank announces the addition of Jimmy Molina as a commercial banker serving Charlotte, N.C. and the surrounding area. In this role, Molina will cultivate relationships with local businesses and assist them in reaching their financial milestones. He will report to Region Banking Executive and North Carolina President Manuel Rey.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to the Ameris team as he brings a wealth of experience to the role,” Rey said. “Jimmy’s strong track record speaks to his work ethic and determination, and I know those same traits will be a direct benefit to the businesses here in Charlotte.”

Molina has more than eight years of experience in banking, specializing in commercial lending. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Leadership, a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Leadership, all from Pfeiffer University. During his undergraduate studies at Pfeiffer, Molina was a member of the tennis team and the president of the International Business Club. Originally from Bogota, Colombia, Molina is bilingual in Spanish and English.

“I care deeply about finding ways to help the businesses in Charlotte thrive, knowing how their success positively impacts their employees and entire communities,” said Molina. “I have been thoroughly impressed by Manuel and the entire team here, and look forward to serving my community and calling Ameris my home for many years to come.”

Ameris Bancorp is a financial services company committed to bringing financial peace of mind to its communities. Headquartered in Atlanta, it operates more than 200 financial centers across the Southeast and also serves consumer and business customers nationwide through select lending channels. Ameris Bank manages more than $23 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022 and provides a full range of traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing services.