By: Staff Report July 25, 2022

Blackfin Real Estate Investors, LLC and Clarion Partners, LLC named Drucker + Falk (DF) managing agent of six multifamily communities, representing 1,546 apartments combined, that were part of a recent acquisition across several high-growth Sun Belt markets. DF has been awarded management of twelve assets within the Blackfin Real Estate Investors portfolio, totaling 3,315 units, since starting their partnership with ...

