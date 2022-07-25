Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Charlotte Metro Credit Union to build new headquarters   (access required)

Charlotte Metro Credit Union to build new headquarters   (access required)

By: Staff Report July 25, 2022

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (CMCU), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Charlotte, has announced that it will begin construction on its new primary office building on the corner of Central Avenue and Piedmont Street in Charlotte. The two-story, 48,000 square-foot facility will serve as the credit union’s headquarters and home to the growing organization’s ...

