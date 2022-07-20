ServisFirst Bank announces treasury management sales leader

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), announces the addition of Carol Hampy to ServisFirst Bank Piedmont as the Treasury Management Sales Leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carol Hampy to the ServisFirst Bank team,” states Rick Manley, ServisFirst Bank Piedmont Regional CEO. “As a leader in treasury management, she is known for driving solutions-based sales results and leading strong teams to develop top talent. Carol is a long-time Charlotte banker with proven success in the market and for her clients.”

Carol Hampy joins ServisFirst Bank Piedmont as Treasury Management Sales Leader with twenty-six years of banking experience in the Charlotte market. She is a leader in the treasury management industry with proven success in sales, sales management and sales support. Hampy brings a multitude of skills to the role including her expertise in new business development and strategic account management.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Hampy served as Senior Vice President and Treasury Management Sales Manager with Wells Fargo Bank in Charlotte for eight years. In this role, she drove her team to consistently exceed annual sales and portfolio goals, achieving over 140% of their goal for the past three years. She has also worked for Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo Bank) and First Union National Bank, both in Charlotte. Hampy is a Certified Cash Manager (CCM) and earned her Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

ServisFirst Bank Piedmont is located in SouthPark Towers at 6000 Fairview Road, Suite 1200, Charlotte, NC 28210.