Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Making ‘Hairstory’: Benia Davis  (access required)

NOVAK: Making ‘Hairstory’: Benia Davis  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak July 20, 2022

         His mom and dad married at 17 and 21, respectively, and had 14 children. Benia Davis, one of those 14 children, knew he did not want to make the same choices as his parents, like having numerous children. In fact, he wanted none. He decided to focus on a career, but he didn't know ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo