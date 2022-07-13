Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wages continue to accelerate for workers  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2022

Workers at U.S. small businesses saw the 12th consecutive month of increasing hourly earnings gains, while the pace of job growth slowed in May. These insights are according to the latest Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch. The May report shows average hourly earnings stand at $30.31, up by 5.19 percent from a year ago. The ...

