Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / One million trees’ worth of smog-fighting capacity has been installed on roofs using Malarkey Roofing Products shingles with 3M Smog-reducing Granules (access required)

One million trees’ worth of smog-fighting capacity has been installed on roofs using Malarkey Roofing Products shingles with 3M Smog-reducing Granules (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2022

Since the launch of the world's first smog-reducing shingle, Malarkey Roofing Products has provided the industry with enough roofing materials to protect more than 400,000 roofs. Because each roof has the smog-fighting capacity of two to three trees, that's the equivalent of over 1 million trees of smog-reducing power.  3M™ Smog-reducing Granules, integrated into Malarkey roofing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo