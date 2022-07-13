Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Construction / Forty-Three states & D.C. add construction jobs   (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2022

Forty-three states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs during the past twelve months, but momentum slowed in May with only 22 states adding jobs, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the monthly employment gains lagged in May as contractors continue to ...

