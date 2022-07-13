Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Keeping the bromance alive  (access required)

ENNICO: Keeping the bromance alive  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico July 13, 2022

        "My brother and I formed a small business several years ago and it has done very well. We make enough to support ourselves and our families.         We have always been 50/50 owners of the business, and it has always worked out well. We even have equal titles: I am president, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo