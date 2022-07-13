Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Demand for Porcelain Slab Countertops grows robustly  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2022

Similar to the rapid advances seen for engineered stone during the past decade, porcelain slab has grown robustly since 2016 and is expected to be the fastest growing countertop material in the US through 2026, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.  Porcelain slab is rapidly rising in popularity as consumers seek alternatives to engineered stone ...

