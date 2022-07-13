Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
CareerBuilder survey showcases the value of remote work (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2022

CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, shared findings from their latest survey which reveal that 69% of U.S. employed adults feel positively about remote work. More than three in five (61%) affirm they work better remotely compared to working in their company's physical workplace.  When evaluating job opportunities, 77% of employed job seekers ...

