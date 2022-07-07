Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Cliff Ennico July 7, 2022

"I have run a successful service business for many years.  I am getting ready to retire and have been approached by several local competitors who would love to buy my business.  The problem is that I have several long-serving employees in their 40s and 50s who would probably be terminated if I sold the business, with little ...

