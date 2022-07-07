Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report July 7, 2022

DF Ventures, a business unit of Drucker + Falk sponsored the acquisition of VERT at Six Forks Apartments in Raleigh for $39M in May.  A garden-style community built in 1986, VERT at Six Forks features newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments, a resort-style pool, resident clubhouse, business center, fitness center, and bark park. Minutes from downtown Raleigh, ...

