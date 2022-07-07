Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report July 7, 2022

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced that it has been awarded a $750,000 planning grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to fund the development of implementation strategies for a Microtransit program. Microtransit will connect residents through on-demand services and first-last mile mobility solutions. This is a key recommendation in the Envision My ...

