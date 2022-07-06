Shealy joins Beacon Partners

Claire Shealy has joined Beacon Partners as an Associate. Her focus will be working with the office team to lease

and market Beacon’s 800,000-square-foot office portfolio, as well as pursuing the company’s future office

developments and acquisitions. Shealy received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. After living in

three years in Atlanta, where she worked for a non-profit startup and then a fine jewelry company, S. Carter Designs,

she returned to her home state to receive a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler

Business School.