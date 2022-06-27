Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Building Code Enforcement Director wins state award (access required)

By: Staff Report June 27, 2022

Union County Building Code Enforcement Director Mark Griffin has received the 2021 North Carolina Electrical Instructor of the Year Award. The award was presented during the 93rd Annual Electrical Institute meeting in Raleigh, an event that recently returned after two consecutive cancelations due to the pandemic. The event includes workshops and discussions to educate participants on electrical construction ...

