By: Staff Report June 21, 2022

Hourly earnings growth accelerated for the eleventh consecutive month for workers of U.S. small businesses, according to the latest Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch. National small business job growth also remained strong, despite a slight moderation of 0.14 percent. The national jobs index for April was 101.14, an increase of 2.85 percent from ...

