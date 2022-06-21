Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Inside Tract / Second home prices rise 20% year-over-year nationwide  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 21, 2022

Pacaso has released its quarterly Pacaso Second Home Market Report, the most localized data available of second home buying activity for the top 50 second home markets.  The report shows that the median second home price was up 19.7% year over year nationwide in Q1 2022, up 37% from Q1 2020, and was outpacing the rise in median primary home prices, ...

