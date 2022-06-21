Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Only 60% of sales hires stay with a company at least 6 months  (access required)

Only 60% of sales hires stay with a company at least 6 months  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 21, 2022

Allego, has announced new research on the state of sales onboarding for companies nationwide. The report, "The State of Sales Onboarding", provides insights into the onboarding changes and challenges sales teams face as hybrid work becomes the norm.  "Companies are struggling to fill sales roles, which impacts revenue. With the finding that many new sales hires leave during ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo