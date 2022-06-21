Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: One more thing America needs from its media  (access required)

ENNICO: One more thing America needs from its media  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico June 21, 2022

         After last week's column on the need for more slapstick comedy from our entertainment media, I am emboldened to write on a related subject, something else we need from our media right now if America is to get through the coming tough years:         More positive role models -- what we used ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo