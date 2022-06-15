Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / The cost of a mortgage is up 20% since December  (access required)

The cost of a mortgage is up 20% since December  (access required)

Higher mortgage rates are compounding affordability challenges for home shoppers, but the market continues to move at a remarkable pace

By: Staff Report June 15, 2022

Monthly mortgage payments on the typical U.S. home are 19.5% higher than they were three months ago, and 38% higher than a year ago.   Annual home value growth set a record for the 12th month in a row. The typical U.S. home is worth $337,560, up 20.6% from a year ago.   Buyers remain ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo