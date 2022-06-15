Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Messer Construction Co. awarded Building Star at Cabarrus County worksite  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2022

N.C. Department of Labor (NCDOL) Commissioner Josh Dobson has presented Messer Construction Co. with a Building Star award at the Cabarrus County courthouse worksite in Concord. Cabarrus County contracted Messer to complete a renovation and expansion to the courthouse, and this is the initial Building Star award presented to Messer’s Charlotte region.  “I’d like to congratulate ...

