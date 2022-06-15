Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ENNICO: Oh, Ben Turpin, Where Art Thou?

ENNICO: Oh, Ben Turpin, Where Art Thou?  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico June 15, 2022

        As summertime approaches and we all get out for some (long overdue) fun in the sun, it's time to get a little philosophical and take a longer-range view of some things that are happening in the world.         Few people would disagree that the United States is facing some tough times ahead. ...

