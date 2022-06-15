Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Beacon Partners starts construction on two buildings at Carolina Logistics Park  (access required)

Beacon Partners starts construction on two buildings at Carolina Logistics Park  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2022

Beacon Partners has started construction on two speculative buildings, totaling 375,874 square feet at Carolina Logistics Park, the largest master-planned industrial park within the Carolinas’ most prominent submarket. Building 2, located at 12004 Carolina Logistics Drive is 202,403 square feet and Building 3, located at 12012 Carolina Logistics Drive is 173,471 square feet. The buildings ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo