Mark Bowron joins Hub International as Chief Marketing Officer of Insurance 

HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker, has announced that Mark Bowron joined the firm’s Carolinas Region as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of insurance. Mark will be based in Charlotte and will work with HUB’s nine Carolinas offices to provide the most competitive insurance proposals from various property and casualty insurance carriers.

Tommy Suggs, President & CEO, HUB Carolinas stated, “We are pleased to have Mark join our Carolinas team. His underwriting experience and carrier relationships will be critical for our clients going forward. Our goal is to help our clients be successful and Mark can help accomplish that goal.”

“I am grateful and excited to join HUB International. I am looking forward to serving the Carolinas team and our clients while leading them to extraordinary achievements. My experience in the industry has given me the knowledge and tools to create seamless relationships that will be key to the Carolinas and our success,” Mark Bowron, Chief Marketing Officer of insurance, HUB International.

Most recently, Mark served as the Director of Carrier Relations for PCF Insurance Services where he strengthened his ability to resolve conflicts, negotiate successfully, and maximize revenue. Prior to PCF, he was the Chief Brokerage Officer at Gallagher and spent many years as the Marketing Manager for P&C Carriers at Wells Fargo. He also has experience as an underwriter which will enhance his knowledge and ability to maximize carrier relationships across the Carolinas.

Mark has an undergraduate degree from Michigan State University and an Insurance Executive Program degree from Appalachian State University. He is a licensed Property and Casualty Advisor and has his Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) certification through the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub’s vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.