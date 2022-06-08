Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 8, 2022

Construction employment increased from February 2020—the month before the coronavirus pandemic—to February 2022 in nearly three-fifths of U.S. metro areas, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government employment data. Association officials said it is getting harder to find workers and urged officials to invest more in career training and education ...

