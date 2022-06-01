Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Staff Report June 1, 2022

Construction employment climbed by 19,000 jobs between February and March, while spending on construction projects rose for the 12th month in a row in February, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association leaders warned that further gains may stall unless the supply of workers and ...

