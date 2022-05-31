Changing your mindset

By PJ Kennedy, Keller Williams Ballantyne-Area Agent

The key to understanding mindset is really understanding ourselves. We have all heard, “Mind over matter,” “It’s all in your head,” or even, “What the mind believes, the body achieves.” After we roll our eyes at the cliche-ness of the statements, we think, what does it really mean?

How powerful could it be to have the ability to believe in something so intensely that we manifest it? The thought of that seems unattainable, overwhelming, super-hero-level! How can it be that simple to convince our own minds that we can do it? How do we change that nagging little voice, whispering fears of failure and incompetence, into our biggest cheerleader?

An important step to controlling our mindset starts with the acknowledgment that we can, in fact, control it. Our brains have a hard time seeing the difference between what is real and the story we tell it. Envisioning the specifics of how it looks when we achieve our goal, allows our brains to actually practice before the time comes – and practice successfully, at that! Envisioning our own success in detail leads our brain to believe that we can do it and starts to retrain that nagging little voice in our head. It gets in the habit of, at the very least, fact-checking that voice. If the voice asks, “What if I fail?” it only seems fair to consider all angles: “When I succeed…”

Conquering my mindset has truly changed my life. Redefining mistakes and weaknesses as opportunities and learning experiences has allowed me to move past mistakes and not be controlled by them. Seeing roadblocks as an integral part of the process, to find that right recipe for success, has been intregal. As I’ve watched this shift in mindset change my own life, I’ve been shocked to see the impact it’s made on those around me as well. Reframing failure to “fail forward,” has given my real estate team the freedom to achieve more, to push in negotiations for our client’s best interest, to write another offer in a competitive seller’s market. Staying consistent in positive behaviors that work and not being deterred by obstacles is key.

This change in mindset allows us to lead with courage, leading our team out of their comfort zone to achieve at a higher level. That’s the difference between a boss and a leader: a boss orders you out of your comfort zone, while a leader takes you by hand and guides you there.

Coming from curiosity and realizing we never stop learning makes roadblocks a productive part of the process. Reframing failure as a necessary part of the journey enables the courage to venture outside of our comfort zone to try new avenues, even if they lead to dead ends (i.e. lessons learned). How can we possibly know that isn’t the correct path unless we venture down it? As Thomas Edison once quoted after continuously failing to make the lightbulb work at live showcases for over 4 years: “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

