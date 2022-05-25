Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Nonresidential and multifamily construction spending slump in March  (access required)

Nonresidential and multifamily construction spending slump in March  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 25, 2022

Spending on most categories of nonresidential and multifamily construction declined from February to March as contractors struggled to find enough workers and get timely deliveries of materials, according to an analysis the Associated General Contractors of America released today regarding federal spending data. Association leaders urged Washington officials to end tariffs on construction materials and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo