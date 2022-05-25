Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
CityLYNX Gold Line wins NCDOT Mobi Award  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 25, 2022

The CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar has won a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Mobi Award in the Large Urban and Innovation category. The Mobi Award recognizes multimodal projects that play a crucial role in creating and connecting vibrant communities across the state. Multimodal projects must incorporate at least two modes of transportation including aviation, ...

