Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Ditch limiting beliefs for your best life  (access required)

NOVAK: Ditch limiting beliefs for your best life  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak May 18, 2022

Q: I never finished my college degree, but I did exceptionally well in everything I studied, enough to get high-paying jobs without it. I am in my late 40s; I've considered going back for my bachelor's degree, but I don't know if it will help. Not having a degree affects my confidence; I accept unacceptable ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo