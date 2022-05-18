Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Protecting your online business with exclusive agreements  (access required)

ENNICO: Protecting your online business with exclusive agreements  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico May 18, 2022

         "I buy a fashion accessory at the full retail price, directly from the manufacturer's own retail store, and then resell it on Amazon and eBay where, believe it or not, I make money. The only official way to get this product as 'new' in the United States is through the manufacturer. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo