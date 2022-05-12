Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Survey finds 98% of investors plan to invest in commercial real estate

By: Staff Report May 12, 2022

Even before the war in Ukraine brought more uncertainty to an already turbulent stock market, 2022 held great promise for online property investing platform CrowdStreet. Its 2022 Investor Benchmark Survey found 98% of respondents plan to make at least one private equity real estate investment in 2022, while 65% plan to invest less in stocks and bonds. While CrowdStreet ...

