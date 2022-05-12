Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Personnel File / ServisFirst Bank expands to Charlotte market  (access required)

ServisFirst Bank expands to Charlotte market  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 12, 2022

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares has announced the expansion into Charlotte with the opening of ServisFirst Bank Piedmont. Rick Manley joins ServisFirst Bank as Regional President and CEO of this new market.   “ServisFirst Bank is proud to expand our footprint into the Charlotte market through our Piedmont office with Rick Manley leading the team,” states ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo