Renters of color pay higher security deposits, more application fees  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 12, 2022

Results from Zillow’s Consumer Housing Trends Report show renters of color typically submit more applications — and pay more in application fees — before they secure a place to live than white renters do. Renters of color also typically pay a higher security deposit when they move in.  The U.S. rental market is as competitive as it’s been in decades, ...

