Construction industry adds 60,000 jobs in February as hourly wages post steepest rise since 1982  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 12, 2022

Construction employment climbed by 60,000 jobs between January and February as hourly pay rose at the steepest pace in nearly 40 years, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released today. Association leaders urged officials in Washington to boost support for career training and education to enable more ...

