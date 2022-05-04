Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. foreclosure activity in February 2022 continues to increase steadily  (access required)

By: Staff Report May 4, 2022

ATTOM has released its February 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 25,833 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 11 percent from a month ago and 129 percent from a year ago.  "February foreclosure activity looks a lot like what we can expect to see for at ...

